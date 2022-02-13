About Us | Contact Us | Email Preferences | Help

Memphis Grizzlies

Despite uncharacteristic meltdown, Grizzlies fend off Hornets

By , Daily Memphian Updated: February 13, 2022 9:30 AM CT | Published: February 12, 2022 9:16 PM CT
<strong>Memphis Grizzlies guard Ziaire Williams (8) dunks the ball and is fouled by Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.</strong> (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ziaire Williams (8) dunks the ball and is fouled by Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

<strong>Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) guards Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.</strong> (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) guards Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

<strong>Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) tries to knock the ball away from Memphis Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.</strong> (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) tries to knock the ball away from Memphis Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

<strong>Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke dunks the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.</strong> (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke dunks the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Memphis’ 35-point lead dwindled to four, but some clutch baskets by Bane, Jones and Morant secured the win.

Related story:

Box score: Grizzlies 125, Hornets 118

Grizzlies Insider

Your play-by-play analysis of the team, both on and off the court.

Manage Your Email Subscriptions

Topics

Memphis Grizzlies Grizzlies 2021-22 NBA Grizzlies vs. Hornets Taylor Jenkins
Chris Herrington

Chris Herrington

Chris Herrington covers the Memphis Grizzlies and writes about Memphis culture, food, and civic life. He lives in the Vollintine-Evergreen neighborhood of Midtown with his wife, two kids, and two dogs.

Comments

Reading comments and joining the conversation are some of the many benefits of subscribing. Join the conversation by clicking the View Comments button below. Not a subscriber? Click here. 

Our commenting policy can be viewed here

Grizzlies Insider

Your play-by-play analysis of the team, both on and off the court.

Manage Your Email Subscriptions

Trending Now

© 2022 The Daily Memphian | Contact Us | FAQ | Additional Subscription Options | Work With Us | About Us | Privacy Policy