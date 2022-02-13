Despite uncharacteristic meltdown, Grizzlies fend off Hornets
Memphis’ 35-point lead dwindled to four, but some clutch baskets by Bane, Jones and Morant secured the win.
Related story:
TopicsMemphis Grizzlies Grizzlies 2021-22 NBA Grizzlies vs. Hornets Taylor Jenkins
Chris Herrington
Chris Herrington covers the Memphis Grizzlies and writes about Memphis culture, food, and civic life. He lives in the Vollintine-Evergreen neighborhood of Midtown with his wife, two kids, and two dogs.
Reading comments and joining the conversation are some of the many benefits of subscribing. Join the conversation by clicking the View Comments button below. Not a subscriber? Click here.
Our commenting policy can be viewed here.