Grizzlies take VCU’s Vince Williams with 47th pick
Williams is the fourth selection for the Grizzlies in the 2022 NBA draft.
TopicsMemphis Grizzlies Grizzlies 2022 NBA draft Vince Williams
Drew Hill
Drew Hill covers the Memphis Grizzlies and is a top-10 APSE winner. He has worked throughout the South writing about college athletics before landing in Memphis.
Reading comments and joining the conversation are some of the many benefits of subscribing. Join the conversation by clicking the View Comments button below. Not a subscriber? Click here.
Our commenting policy can be viewed here.